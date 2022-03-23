Suspect behind murder of Twiggs County couple pleads guilty

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man accused of robbing and killing a Twiggs County couple has pleaded guilty to the crimes.

According to the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Rowland entered a guilty plea Monday, March 21st.

This plea relates to crimes committed in September of 2021, when Peggy and Fred White were both shot outside of their home. Investigators say it was Rowland who fired those shots, after they found several stolen items linking him to the couple.

Rowland has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and burglary. Under the plea agreement, he will now serve 2 life sentences without the possibility of parole.