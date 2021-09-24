Charles Rowland denied bond in Twiggs double homicide case

The man accused of two homicides in Twiggs County made a second appearance in court Thursday morning.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The man accused of two homicides in Twiggs County made a second appearance in court Thursday morning.

“I can not find that he is not a danger to flee,” Judge Donald Gillis said during the bond hearing. “I can not find that he is not a danger to commit fraud felony, and I can not find that he would not be a danger to the public at large.

After reviewing past crimes involving Charles Rowland, the judge ultimately decided to deny his bond.

Rowland is charged is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and burglary, all in connection to the deaths of Peggy and Fred White.

“At this point, he has no connection to Twiggs County other than according to him he was supposed to be coming to see Mr. White about doing some work at his house,” Sheriff Darren Mitchum said.

According to the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office, the incident on September 11 unfolded at three locations. The first was a robbery at the Whites’ home. Peggy White was later found shot in her truck. Mr. White’s body found a few yards away from Peggy.

According to the Sheriff Mitchum, surveillance footage from the Whites’ home shows a man matching Rowland’s description.

“We had a lot of citizens here in the county that came forward with information,” he said. “Of things they saw that they thought might be helpful to the investigation.”

Rowland is expected to appear in front of a grand jury on October 18.

Call the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 945-3357 if you have any information.