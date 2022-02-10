Man arrested in connection to October fatal shooting on Eisenhower Pkwy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in October of 2021, when a 59 year-old Harriett Patrick was struck by gunfire in her vehicle as she was driving west on Eisenhower Parkway.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, after investigation, 30 year-old Quteavis Quayshon Simmons was identified as a suspect in connection to the homicide. Simmons met with investigators on Wednesday, February 9th, at the Bibb County Investigations Division to be interviewed, after which he was taken into custody and taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Simmons is being held without bond for the charge of murder, as well as an unrelated Bench Warrant in connection to a previous battery family violence case.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.