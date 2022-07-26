Man arrested in connection to May fatal hit and run

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run that took place in May of 2022 that left 65-year-old Larry Simmons dead.

Investigation through the sheriff’s office led to the arrest of 33-year-old Marquis Antal Meaux, who was the driver of the vehicle that fled the scene after hitting Simmons on Mercer University Drive. Warrants were issued for Meaux’s arrest and he was arrested at his home in Macon on Tuesday, July 26th. He is being charged with Homicide by vehicle in the 1st degree and hit and run resulting in death– without bond.

Anyone with more information about this case is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.