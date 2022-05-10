UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly hit-and-run case

It happened just before 11 o'clock Monday night on Mercer University Drive.

UPDATE: (7:32 a.m.) – The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Larry Simmons.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A male pedestrian is dead after being struck by an “unknown vehicle” Monday night, and Bibb County deputies are asking for the public’s help to solve the case.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the incident was called in at 10:54 p.m. It happened on Mercer University Drive near its intersection with Burton Avenue, according to the release.

An ambulance took the victim to Atrium Health Navicent, where Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says he was pronounced dead at 11:32 p.m.

Jones says the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released pending notification of next of kin.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

