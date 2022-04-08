Man arrested after authorities serve search warrant on Pursley Street

A 50-year-old man was arrested Thursday after multiple law enforcement agencies served a search warrant on Pursley Street.

Photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 50-year-old man was arrested Thursday after multiple law enforcement agencies served a search warrant on Pursley Street.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Tommy Lee Cummings Jr. was arrested.

He faces multiple charges:

Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamines

Possess/manufacture/distribute etc. marijuana within 1,000 feet of schools

Possess/manufacture/distribute etc. controlled substance within 1,000 feet of schools

Purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic in Schedule II

Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and members of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force located the gun and drugs during the search warrant.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.