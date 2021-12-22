Making Music Winter: How one woman is spreading holiday joy through song

Giving does not always have to be money or gifts, it can also be a gift from the heart like music.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Christmas is known as the season of giving. Normally people think of this as giving presents or charitable donations, but Gloria Stanley is choosing to give something a little more unique this year.

“When people come and donate their time, they don’t understand what a special resource that is for us,” said Missy Maloy at the Brookdale Resource Center.

Stanley wanted to share the gift of music with people in Macon as a part of national Make Music Day.

She and other songwriters at the Macon Arts Alliance have been celebrating the national holiday since 2017. This year, Stanley decided to share the joy of the holiday with those at the Brookdale Resource Center.

“These people who are living here in this facility still need to enjoy the pleasure of living,” Stanley explained. “I just feel like this is the way that God is using me to give back to these people what God has given to me.”

Brookdale says the holidays are typically a time when shelters or charities like them, receive more volunteers and monetary donations. Both are greatly appreciated, but they always love to see people volunteer and give more normal experiences like listening and singing along to Christmas music.

“It’s important to have an extra amount of arts and festivities, food, and music here because we have people of all ages, we have little children, and it is the holidays,” Maloy said. “They’re in a shelter, and it’s something they’re always going to remember.”

After finishing her set, Stanley went to Famous Mike’s to perform. Deb Eidam was there enjoying a meal with her father, and says she appreciated getting to hear some holiday music.

“It makes an uplifting mood, and that’s what I love about coming downtown,” Eidam stated. “Everyone is working to make it better, it’s nice to see the arts appreciated and the people who are putting it out there.”

Stanley says she hopes her music will remind people the best gifts are not always the ones wrapped under the tree.