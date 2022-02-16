Macon woman dies after being struck by vehicle

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday night.

It happened just before 7 o’clock near the intersection of Houston Road and Broadway.

The victim’s next of kin has not been notified.

The driver of the vehicle, a 60-year-old Macon woman, was not injured.

The incident is under investigation. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 if you have any information.

