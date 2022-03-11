Macon woman dies following single-vehicle crash on Zebulon Road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon woman died Thursday after a single-vehicle crash on Zebulon Road.

It happened just after 5 p.m. in the 7400 block of Zebulon Road, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 34-year-old Tiffany Fuller was traveling east when her vehicle left the road and collided with a mailbox.

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones pronounced Fuller dead on the scene. Jones says her next of kin has been notified.

