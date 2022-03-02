Macon woman and her daughter missing since Monday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 23 year-old woman and her 2 year-old daughter.

According to a release from the BCSO, Tamya De’Anna Alexander and her daughter– Serenity Williams, haven’t been seen since Monday, February 28th, around 12:00 p.m. They were last seen getting into a blue colored BMW in the 1900 block of Vining Circle. The family is worried about the welfare of Tamya and her child.

Tamya stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs around 225 pounds, and has dark hair and brown eyes. A picture of Tamya and her daughter are attached:

Anyone with information the whereabouts of Tamya or Serenity is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.