Macon Veterans Day Parade looking for veterans to ride floats

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Blossoms & Bacon Veterans Day Parade is on Sunday, November 7, and organizers for the parade are looking for veterans to take part in the parade.

There will be 5 floats set aside for veterans specifically, one for each branch of the military, and parade organizers want veterans to fill 12 seats on each float for the ride. The parade is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. in downtown Macon.

Any veterans interested in riding the floats in the parade are asked to sign up here at: https://cherryblossom.com/blossoms-and-bacon/