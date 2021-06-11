Macon trash issues could soon be resolved

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— If you’ve been having issues with your trash getting picked up, relief should be coming soon.

Mayor Lester Miller says the company that handles trash pickup is dealing with a worker shortage, much like many other places.

He says if your trash is not picked up on the day it’s supposed to be, just leave it out. It will get picked up eventually.

Miller says Advanced Disposal spent millions on equipment to help the county. They also have a $5000 signing bonus, and are working to train people now.

“It does take four to six weeks to get people trained. Otherwise they can’t follow the GPS system, they don’t know which areas to work, which days are which. So it’s just a learning process but I feel confident it’s going to be taken care of in the very near future,” Mayor Miller said.

We did see trash pickup happening Friday morning along Vineville Avenue.

Mayor Miller says there are 6 recycling centers in the county to take your trash. He added the county is doing everything it can to pick up bigger items off of the side of the road.