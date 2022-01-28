Macon Transit Authority unveils new mural

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Macon transit Authority revealed the addition of a new mural Friday morning.

In a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning several people joined to welcome the new addition.

The mural is located on the corner of fifth and poplar street, it’s named, “The Spirit of Macon.”

Jami Gaudet the Public Information Officer with MTA says the goal of the mural is to bring a pop of color to Macon. “It took a lot of people to get this done and I think, isn’t that what we all want in a community are these beautiful collaborations where lots of voices are heard and the end product reflects the community.”

The Mural was created by artist Abraham Abebe from Milledgeville.

All thanks to a Downtown Challenge Grant from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia. Which was funded by John S. & James L. Knight Foundation and Peyton Anderson Foundation.

It took Abebe 23 days to complete the artwork and he says each part has a different meaning. “The bus is pretty much the central element to bring the community together. Next I used the bird to highlight the progress and the achievement. Lastly, I used the color, which is the bright color that you see to reflect diversity.”

Abebe says while creating the mural several people came up to him in awe. With the finishing touches Abebe wants the community to to admire it. “When the community sees this we have to appreciate what we have. We have to appreciate the progress and we have to appreciate where we are going as well.”

The piece is the first wrap-around mural of it’s kind in Macon.

Jami Gaudet says the mural is like a breath of fresh air. “It brings in all the colors and the vitality of all of them, so we think it’s just spectacular.”

The Macon Transit Authority encouraged everyone to stop by and check it out.