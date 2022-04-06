Macon’s Rosa Taylor Elementary School will be closed Wednesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Rosa Taylor Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday due to power issues.

That’s according to an email sent by Bibb Schools spokesperson Stephanie Hartley Tuesday night, which said teachers and staff are to report at 12 p.m.

Students will not participate in virtual learning.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this may create for some families,” Hartley wrote. “But the safety of students and staff is our top priority.”

All other Bibb County schools will operate normally on Wednesday.

“BCSD will continue to partner with Macon-Bibb EMA and the National Weather Service as we monitor the potential for severe weather Wednesday,” Hartley continued. “Parents will be notified of any necessary updates or changes. Thank you for your support and understanding.”

Power lines and trees fell in the neighborhood surrounding Rosa Taylor Elementary School on Tuesday as strong storms moved through, blocking access into and out of the school. School buses and parent vehicles were trapped in the parking lot as crews worked to clear the area.

Soon after dismissal began, the district announced the school would start classes at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, but that plan changed Tuesday night.

Hartley wrote in a previous email that there was no “identifiable damage” to the school.

