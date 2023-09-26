Macon Pride starts week of events with ‘Rainbow Table Talk’

Macon Pride launched its week of events aimed at fostering acceptance and individuality with a "Rainbow Table Talk" at Fall Line Brewing on Monday.

The discussion aimed to build understanding and unity in a style inspired by “On The Table Macon.”

DeMarcus Beckham, co-founder of Macon Pride, says positive change in the community is important.

“Even if its healthcare, or if its governmental, or something socially that we can do ourselves, and work together to push towards, I think that’s what we achieve for us,” Beckham said. “Actually having a sit down conversation on how we can change our community.”

The event is one of many Macon Pride is hosting throughout the week.

