Macon communities come together for annual ‘On the Table’ event

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon communities are gathering this week for the annual “On the Table” event, sponsored by the Community Foundation of Central Georgia. More than 2,000 people from across the city are expected to participate in conversations on topics such as mental health, poverty alleviation, outdoor recreation and public transit.

Kathryn Dennis, President of the Community Foundation of Central Georgia, said the event gives people a chance to better understand the issues in their community and hear different perspectives.

“The one thing that just amazes me is the positive feedback that we get from participants,” Dennis said. “That more than half the people meet someone new in the conversation and learn about a new organization in our community and ways to get engaged.”

After the event, participants can apply for grants through the Community Foundation of Central Georgia’s “Conversation to Action” program to support ideas or address community needs.