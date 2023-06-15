Macon man pleads guilty to armed robbery, assault on peace officer; sentenced to 40 years

A Macon man who pleaded guilty to several charges on Thursday, including armed robbery and aggravated assault on a peace officer, will spend at least the next 35 years in prison.

Rodriguez (Houston County District Attorney's Office)

The Houston County District Attorney’s Office says 33-year-old Christopher Rodriguez pleaded guilty to charges including armed robbery and aggravated assault on a peace officer after a high-speed chase in December 2022 that spanned across several jurisdictions.

Houston Superior Court Judge G.E. “Bo” Adams sentenced Rodriguez to 40 years with the first 35 to be served in prison and the remaining five to be served on probation.

The chase, which happened on December 20, started near Watson Boulevard over Interstate 75 in Peach County and ended in Bibb County.

The DA’s Office says a Georgia State Patrol trooper initiated the stop after Rodriguez committed a traffic violation. Rodriguez fired at least three shots from a handgun at the trooper’s patrol car while fleeing.

He later held a civilian at gunpoint and hijacked a car before crashing off Liberty Church Road in Bibb County.

The DA’s Office says Rodriguez initially pleaded not guilty on all counts in May before opting to enter a guilty plea in June.

A subsequent investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation revealed Rodriguez’s affiliation with the Latin Kings criminal street gang.

“I am forever grateful that Trooper (Jazzaman) Burgess was unharmed and continued to pursue this criminal,” District Attorney William Kendall said. “It is an amazing feat of bravery to take fire and continue on, in order to protect others. I am glad there are people like Trooper Burgess who protect us, our children and our community.”

Full list of charges: