Macon man, mother arrested in connection with shooting death

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County deputies arrest a Macon man and his mother in connection with a shooting death in 2022.

Investigators arrested 24-year-old Brandon Neal Thursday for the death of 56-year-old Tommy Williams on October 8, in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue.

Neal is charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and is being held without bond at this time.

Neal’s mother, Tamona Latrell Howard, was also taken into custody for hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal and held without bond at this time.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says this information is preliminary and could change as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.