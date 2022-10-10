BCSO investigates fatal Bailey Avenue shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night just before 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue.

Deputies responded to a domestic situation call and, on the way there, were told of another person being shot in the 3100 block of Napier Avenue. Upon arrival at both locations, deputies found a male subject at each place suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where one victim, 56-year-old Tommy Williams, died from his injures. The other victim, 24-year-old Brandon Neal, is in stable condition.

Its reported that the shooting incident originally took place on Bailey Avenue, however, what lead up to the shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon regional crime stoppers at 1-877-68crime.