Macon man hit, killed while crossing Gray Highway Friday night

A Macon man was killed Friday night while walking across Gray Highway.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man was killed Friday night while walking across Gray Highway.

It happened just after 7:30 near the highway’s intersection with Sanford Drive, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The victim, 63-year-old Broderick Jerome Linder was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle, a Chevy Equinox driven by a 22-year-old Gray woman, was traveling south on Gray Highway.

The incident is under investigation.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 if you have additional information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.