UPDATE: Macon man dead after shooting, crash on Broadway Friday night

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says the body was discovered in the 2800 block of Broadway Friday night.

UPDATE (11:52 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s office has confirmed a man is dead after being shot and crashing his vehicle Friday night.

Deputies say witnesses told them shots were fired near Spike Street and Broadway, and that a silver Honda Accord was seen turning onto Broadway from Spike Street when the shots were fired. The Honda Accord headed south on Broadway before the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a pole and a parked box truck.

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones previously identified the victim as 26-year-old Monquencio Deshawn Johnson.

The incident is under investigation.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man was found dead inside a vehicle Friday night.

That’s according to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, who says the body was discovered in the 2800 block of Broadway. Jones says the call originally came in around 8:30 as a car crash but that EMS responded and found bullet holes in the car.

Jones identified the victim as 26-year-old Monquencio Deshawn Johnson. He says Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced Johnson dead around 9 o’clock.

