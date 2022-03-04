Macon liquor store takes stand against Russia

New Ukrainian Vodka at the Macon Beverage Outlet

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Beverage Outlet has moved its Russian vodkas to the bottom shelf and has also turned the bottles around to hide the labels.

The moves follow Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine.

The liquor store is now offering Khor, a Ukrainian-based vodka.

“They’re not huge sellers,” Wine and Spirits Consultant Lee Alexander said of the Russian vodkas. “But we wanted to reach out and show that we stand with the people of Ukraine, and that’s why we brought Ukrainian vodka into the store.”

Alexander says the store doesn’t intend to purchase any more Russian vodka until the two countries make amends.