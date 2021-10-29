Macon dentist collects candy for money to gives to troops

Macon Smile is offering $1 for every pound of candy children bring in.

MACON, Ga. (41NBC/WMGT)- A dentistry in Macon is offering a candy buy back from November 1-4.

Macon Smile is offering $1 for every pound of candy children bring in.

Dr. Sheila Shah and Macon Smiles teamed up with Operation Shoebox to bring candy to troops worldwide.

“Operation Shoebox makes care packages and sends them all over the country and some overseas to American military serving,” said Dr. Shah.

This is the twelfth year the dentistry has participated in the buy back program.

On average the dentistry receives 100 pounds of candy each year.

Along with money, kids who bring in candy will receive a light up toothbrush. Children and adults can also write letters to troops to include with the candy.