Macon County schools to go virtual for 2 weeks; mask mandates

The Macon County School System (MCSS) made an announcement Wednesday that the Macon County Schools will be going completely virtual for 2 weeks.

According to the announcement, the 2 week period will start Monday, August 16 and last until Friday, August 27, 2021 and that Chromebooks are being checked out to support virtual learning.

The announcement also says that mask mandates are being reinstituted for all students, faculty, and staff immediately.

The announcement says that for more information, parents should contact their child’s school.