Macon Burger King given ‘all clear’ after Sunday morning bomb threat

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office gave a Macon restaurant the "all clear" about two hours after a bomb threat was called in Sunday morning.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office gave a Macon restaurant the “all clear” about two hours after a bomb threat was called in Sunday morning.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says that around 8 a.m., a “male subject” called Burger King, located at 853 Riverside Drive, and said there was a bomb in the building.

The building was evacuated, and the sheriff’s office’s Bomb Disposal Unit checked the building before determining it was safe and that there were no explosive devices inside.

Everyone was allowed to re-enter just before 10 a.m.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.