Macon-Bibb voters say “yes” to OLOST

Macon-Bibb voters voted in favor of the Other Local Option Sales Tax (OLOST) Tuesday night.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb voters said yes to the Other Local Option Sales Tax (OLOST) Tuesday.

There were 8,668 “yes” votes and 2,089 “no” votes.

Mayor Lester Miller said Tuesday night he was “very excited and very relieved,” and that he’d been waiting on this to happen for a while. He thanked the local delegation for getting the ball rolling.

Miller has said the money raised will allow for a property tax rollback, as well as funding for public safety and other projects.

As for those who voted no, he says they can trust the county will be held accountable.

“This is going to be an open and transparent process,” Miller said. “Each year when we do the collections, you’ll see the exact amount that we collect per year and the exact amount we’ll roll back, so it goes in and goes out. It’s going to be tax relief for our entire community, but I think you’re going to see our tax digest grow over the next several years because we’re going to have an influx of people coming to Macon.”

Miller says the tax has a sunset provision of five years, so it will eventually be placed back on the ballot and residents can decide if they want it to continue.

