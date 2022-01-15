Macon-Bibb residents say “No” to Brightmark

Brightmark responded Friday to recent pushback.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — More residents opposing the planned Brightmark plastics recycling facility are publicly speaking against the project.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller officially withdrew his support last week in a letter he sent to the Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority.

Residents in a group called “No Brightmark in Bibb” are thankful Mayor Miller withdrew his support. Peg Jones, a group member and president of “Save Our River,” says she hopes more county leaders will follow the mayor’s lead.

“We’ve got foundations that drop a lot of money into Macon being renovated,” she said. “But we don’t want that money down the drain. We want it to be clean so that when people come for the Cherry Blossoms, they’ll smell good air like we’ve got now.”

We reached out to Brightmark for an interview. The company released this statement:

“Given Brightmark’s commitment to the environment and economy of Macon-Bibb County, we look forward to continuing our engagement with Georgia officials and the Macon-Bibb community. We’re eager to demonstrate the overwhelmingly positive effects of plastics renewal technology, along with the immediate- and long-term economic growth that this project will drive, for Macon-Bibb County. We are confident that this project will continue to move forward, comply with all environmental permitting requirements and demonstrate its positive impact on the environment in this community.”