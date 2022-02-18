Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning approves new community center in Pleasant Hill Neighborhood

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — If you live in the Pleasant Hill Neighborhood, you’ve probably seen a sign hinting at a new community center.

The building, located at 283 Grant Avenue, is now slated to be just that after receiving approval from Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning on Monday. It was previously a church.

The center will offer services to people of all ages.

Jeff Ruggieri with Planning and Zoning says the approval was a no-brainer.

“Anytime you can bring in such a new support type service into a community, it’s always a good thing,” he said. “And this is just a new kind of slant on an old idea, and hopefully it catches on in the community and they take advantage of all the services being offered.”

According to the applicant’s proposal, the center will be named “Changing Your Ordinary Community Center.”

Services will include life skills classes, art classes and beauty and barber courses. Ruggieri says the services makes the center unique.

“This seems to be more of a hybrid type mind and body,” he said. “It’s encompassing every aspect of community growth and personal growth from learning a trade to learning about healthy living.”

Manuel Jackson, a resident who lives nearby, agrees.

“With the violence and the crime that’s going on now in Pleasant Hill, we actually could use a community center in this area,” he said. “To help get the youth back to doing things that youth need to do.”

According to Jackson, the building was vacant for a couple years. He says seeing it transform into something to help people is important.

“I’m going to do anything I can to keep the area clean or whatever they need me to do,” he said. “Anybody that I can get in this community or neighborhood to help this community center, I’m all for it.”

According to the application, the centers hours will be Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There’s no word yet on an exact opening date.