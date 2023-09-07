Macon-Bibb nightlife faces changes after commission approves new 2 a.m. bar closing rule

In a 5-4 vote Tuesday night, Macon-Bibb County commissioners approved an ordinance requiring bars to close at 2 a.m., an hour earlier than the current 3 a.m. closing time.

The decision stirred debate on economic impact and crime rates among local leaders.

The ordinance was hotly contested as commissioners clashed over its potential effects.

“People are loitering after hours,” County Manager Dr. Keith Moffett said.

Moffet says he believes the new rule will help law enforcement be more effective.

“This kind of gives law enforcement the tool it needs to move people along after the bars close,” he said.

District 9 Commissioner Al Tillman argues the ordinance is discriminatory.

“When it comes to law enforcement, they’re failing us,” he said during Tuesday night’s meeting. “We have to stop trying to do their job.”

Tillman says the measure unfairly targets minority-owned businesses.

Mayor Lester Miller stood firm on his position to enforce the new rule.

“I can’t sit by and just point the finger at the sheriff when there’s something I can do to save lives,” Miller said.

The ordinance will take effect once its signed by Miller. Afterward, bars will be required to close their doors at 2 a.m., although employees can remain to finish business operations.

This move follows two downtown Macon businesses recently having their alcohol licenses suspended to local disturbances.