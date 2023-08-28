Sheriff suspends alcohol licenses of two downtown Macon lounges

Sheriff David Davis served the suspension letters on August 22nd.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff David Davis is suspending the alcohol licenses of two downtown Macon lounges. Sheriff Davis served the letters on August 22nd to Hoops Bar & Lounge at 477 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Recess Bar & Lounge at 469 Martin Luther King Blvd.

According to the letter, the two locations must suspend all sales of alcoholic beverages for a period not to exceed 90 days.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the decision was made considering past events at the surrounding locations. It was determined the incidents “create a particular and severe risk of injury or death to any person or to any member of the public at large,” pursuant to Section 4-402(e) of the Macon-Bibb County Code of Ordinances.

This matter is being referred to the Macon-Bibb County Commission for their final determination of the status of the licenses.