Macon-Bibb leaders break ground on new amphitheater

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb leaders announced an investment in an amphitheater back in September.

County leaders broke ground on the facility Thursday morning.

The amphitheater is set to open by the summer of 2023.

Mayor Lester Miller, alongside other local leaders, arrived in high spirits to let the community know about the next stop.

“It’s going to pay for itself a million times over,” he said. “And it’s going to be something we can celebrate during our bicentennial next year: our 200-year anniversary.”

The amphitheater will go in a space adjacent to Macon Mall off Eisenhower Parkway.

“Relators call me every day,” Miller said. “I just met with the new owner of the Presidential Parkway, and he’s getting some very positive interest on people that want to come back to the area. We talked to a couple of hotels who want to locate here on site, many retail want to come back here to our hub.” Miller feels the new addition will help the local economy tremendously.

Gary Wheat, the President and CEO of Visit Macon, says the project will also impact the tourism sector.

“It adds a new attraction for us,” he said. “It not only serves our community and the neighboring counties, but it will attract people from all over the region and even nationally in some cases.”

Wheat predicts a $2 to $4 million contribution to the local economy.

He also says it will have an impact on Macon’s musical history.

“It creates that vibrancy where artists want to not only perform her, but they also want to come live here and practice their craft.”

Macon residents will have an opportunity to provide feedback on the project’s plans in the coming weeks.