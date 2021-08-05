Macon-Bibb incentivizes vaccines for county employees

The county was given $77 million in American Rescue Plan money, and will spend $800,000 of it to incentivize the vaccine to its employees.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County Commissioners passed a boost in pay Tuesday night for fully vaccinated employees.

“We believe that we’re about saving lives, and we want to lead by example,” Mayor Lester Miller said during a commission meeting. “We’re not asking to mandate. We certainly could do that, the mandate, as well. Other companies have done that. We haven’t even done the mask mandate. We’re trying to incentivize instead of penalize.”

The county was given $77 million in American Rescue Plan money, and will spend $800,000 of it to incentivize the vaccine to its employees.

Each full-time worker will get a $500 bonus, and part-time employees will receive a $250 bonus.

Commissioner Seth Clark voted in favor of the pay raises and says the funding is being used how the government intended.

“The American Rescue Plan, the spirit in the letter of that law is to address the effects of COVID,” Clark explained. “I couldn’t think of a better way to address the effects of COVID than to stop the spread of COVID.”

The bonuses passed in a 6-2 vote with Commissioners Valerie Wynn and Al Tillman voting against the measure.

Arguments lasted for 15 minutes about whether the shots should be incentivized.

Commissioner Wynn says she feels like the bonuses are bribery.

“You shouldn’t have to reward people for doing the right thing,” the District 1 commissioner said.

Although commissioners did not fully agree on the issue, both Clark and Wynn say they just want to help with slowing the spread of COVID-19 in any way they can.

“We don’t always agree, and that’s going to be the way it is,” Wynn said. “I just don’t agree with this decision at all. I think it’s setting a bad precedent to me to just pay people to do the right thing.”