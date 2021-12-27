Macon-Bibb Fire responds to Monday house fire

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department is investigating a house fire that happened Monday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Fire Department is investigating a house fire that happened Monday.

Battalion Chief Todd Alligood says crews responded to a fire on Twin Wells Drive, near Houston Road, just before 1 p.m.

Alligood says the man who lived at the home wasn’t there, but authorities are unsure about the status of the man’s dog.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.