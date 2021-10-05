Macon-Bibb Fire Department kicks off Fire Prevention Week

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department kicked off Fire Prevention Week with an opening ceremony.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department wants to make sure you’re prepared for a fire.

The department kicked off Fire Prevention Week with an opening ceremony. This year’s theme is learning the sounds of fire safety. That means knowing the sounds your smoke alarm makes.

A continuous set of three loud beeps means there’s smoke or a fire. When a smoke alarm makes a chirp every 30 to 60 seconds that means the battery is low and needs replacing.

Jeremy Webb, Macon-Bibb Fire Safety Educator, says they’ve had nine fire deaths so far this year. He says that one fire death is too many.

“We want to make sure we equip all households with the proper information needed and the proper equipment,” said Webb. “Which is a working smoke alarm in a household to make sure there’s no more fire deaths for this year.”

All month long the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department will be canvasing all over Macon to make sure people have working smoke alarms and a fire escape plan.

Also during the ceremony they named Jordan Bonbrake ‘Rookie of the Year’ for the department.