Macon-Bibb County holds news conference for tips on recycling

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Macon-Bibb county is preparing to transition to using a new trash and recycling company.

In order to prepare, local leaders want to make sure you are prepared.

They want to ensure you know the Do’s and Dont’s of recycling, so the County held a recycling demo Tuesday morning.

In this demo, they showcased several products they suggest you should recycle, those being items like plastic water bottles, paper and cardboard. These are all things you can place in the blue recycling bins that Ryland Environmental provides.

“As we move forward in this recycling program we’re going to monitor these things a lot closer, we’ll tag a can if it’s contaminated and we won’t collect it, or we will tag it and let them know that we didn’t collect it for this reason and it will be picked up on the solid waste collection day,” said James Lanier the Director of Operations for Ryland Environmental.

Items that can’t be recycled are glass containers, juice boxes and pillows.

If you would like more information about the waste guidelines you can visit the Macon Bibb County website.