Macon-Bibb Coroner: 2 dead, 2 injured following shooting at Waverly Pointe apartments

Coroner Leon Jones says two people were pronounced dead at the hospital.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting Tuesday night at Waverly Pointe Apartments, located at 624 Forest Hill Road.

Jones says two of the victims were pronounced dead at the hospital.

That’s all the information we have right now. Check back for updates.

