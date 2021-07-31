UPDATE: 69-year-old man shot to death after altercation on Bethel Church Road

A sheriff's office news release says it a 69-year-old man was shot to death inside a home in the 7500 block of Bethel Church Road following an altercation with another man.

UPDATE (10 p.m.) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into a shooting just between 8:30 and 9 Friday night that left a man dead.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators say they have a person of interest in custody.

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones said it’s the county’s 36th homicide this year.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says one person is dead after a shooting Friday night.

Jones says it happened around 9 o’clock at 7458 Bethel Church Road.

We’re waiting for more information from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

