Macon-Bibb Commissioners, school board meet to discuss blight, violence and literacy

The Macon Bibb County Board of Commissioners held a joint meeting with the Bibb County School District board Thursday.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon-Bibb County Board of Commissioners held a joint meeting with Bibb County School Board members at Middle Georgia State University Thursday.

Joining forces, the groups discussed three topics: blight, violence and literacy.

When it comes to violence, Mayor Lester Miller said during the meeting that the only way to tackle violence is by joining forces to help reach the youth.

“It sends a clear message to our community that we are all one Macon,” Miller said of the meeting. “We are coming together, it’s a perfect opportunity to move forward together for Macon.”