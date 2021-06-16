Macon-Bibb Commission passes mayor’s proposed 2022 budget

The budget calls for more funding for public safety, beautification and increasing job opportunities.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve Mayor Lester Miller’s proposed fiscal year 2022 budget.

The $174 million budget calls for more funding for public safety, beautification and increasing job opportunities, but does not include funding for outside agencies, including the Tubman Museum, Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, Museum of Arts and Sciences, the Macon Arts Alliance and Atrium Health Navicent.

Miller says the budget shows Macon-Bibb is willing to put its money where its priorities are.

