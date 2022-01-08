Macon-Bibb announces new Covid-19 testing facilities

Macon-Bibb County announced Friday the opening of two new Covid-19 testing facilities.

District 3 Commissioner Elaine Lucas

One will be located in the old Health Department building at 171 Emery Hwy. The other will be located on the north side of Macon Mall.

The announcement comes as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in middle Georgia.

Macon-Bibb County is teaming with Heritage Pharma Group to provide free PCR and rapid result testing.

Macon-Bibb District 3 Commissioner Elaine Lucas said the two testing sites will help underserved areas in Macon.

“They will offer the opportunity for some underserved areas to receive these services,” she said. “Because they’re near major concentrations of population.”

The test sites will open Monday, January 10. Both sites will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.