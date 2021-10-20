Macon-Bibb announces changes to solid waste pickup

More details will be announced at a news conference scheduled for Wednesday, October 20.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Ryland Environmental will begin collecting all residential trash, recycling, yard waste and bulk items starting January 1, 2022.

Macon-Bibb Commissioners selected the company during their meeting on Tuesday.

New, red-colored carts will be delivered in December. “People should not use the new red cans until January,” a Macon-Bibb news release said.

A news conference “to begin letting people know how the services will be improved, what they need to do, and more” is scheduled for Wednesday, October 20 at Commission Chambers at City Hall, located at 700 Poplar Street. The public can watch online here and here.

“I’m asking for a little more patience from people as we work with Ryland to improve services,” Mayor Lester Miller said. “People deserve regular trash pick up, and we’ve been working on a way to make sure that is provided.”

