Coroner: Man shot, killed in south Macon

The shooting happened at 4030 Emory Drive

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports the death of a man shot in south Macon Friday evening.

Jones says the shooting happened at 4030 Emory Drive.

This is an active investigation.

Stick with 41NBC for updates on this incident.