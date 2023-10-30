Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top to play Macon Amphitheater in March 2024

American classic rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top are set to rock the Macon Amphitheater on March 24, 2024 as part of their upcoming Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour, the Macon Amphitheater announced Monday.

Black Stone Cherry will open the show.

The artist pre-sale tickets go live on Tuesday, October 31, starting at 10 a.m. and will run until 10 p.m. on Thursday, November 2, according to Tyler Gambrell, Regional Marketing Director for OVG360, which oversees the Macon City Auditorium, Macon Centreplex and Macon Amphitheater. The public sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 3,

Tickets and select VIP packages can be purchased on Lynyrd Skynyrd’s official website.

Gambrell says those looking to take advantage of the venue pre-sale (starting November 2 at 10 a.m.) can subscribe to the Centreplex Insider List.

It’s the second announcement of a concert to be held in the spring at the amphitheater, which is currently under construction. Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley are set to take the stage on April 4.