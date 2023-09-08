Country star Riley Green to visit Macon Amphitheater as part of ‘Not My Last Rodeo’ tour

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The buzz has finally settled as country music star Riley Green is announced as the first act booked to perform at the new Macon Amphitheater. His “Not My Last Rodeo” tour is set to hit the stage on Thursday, April 4 of next year.

The newly built amphitheater, located in Macon, will have a capacity for up to 12,000 attendees.

“Whether it’s RNB, whether it’s rock, Christian, we’re gonna have something for everybody and this is just the start of it,” General Manager David Aiello said.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller anticipates a record-breaking attendance.

“Quite honestly, he will have the largest crowd in Macon-Bibb County,” Miller said. “Prior to this time, the top show was about 6,500, 7,000 at the Coliseum, so we have a capacity way over that, so we’re excited about that for a good young superstar that’s coming to our community.”

According to Aiello, the venue is also expected to stimulate economic growth in the area.

“People from South Georgia, and even out towards Savannah and up towards Milledgeville, people are gonna come,” Aiello said. “It’s gonna put people in hotel rooms, it’s gonna put people in restaurants and you’re gonna see an increased number of foot track in that area, too.”

Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley will join Green on his tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m.