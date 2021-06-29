Lower rain chances as Danny moves away

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Rain chances will be lower over the next few days before widespread rain returns for the weekend.

TODAY.

Sunshine is back today as the remnants of Danny move away. Isolated showers are possible this afternoon and evening as temperatures warm to near 90° all across Middle Georgia. Tonight, temperatures will fall to near 70° as we keep clouds around. Areas of patchy dense fog are likely by tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW.

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Wednesday as temperatures remain in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Rain chances will increase Friday ahead of a cold front that will move in during the weekend. Scattered showers are likely on Friday and Saturday. Right now rain chances look lower, but not zero, for the Fourth of July. Temperatures on Sunday afternoon will top out in the middle 80’s.

