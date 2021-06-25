Lower humidity returns Friday

Humidity returned across Middle Georgia this afternoon, bringing increasing heat index values with it.

Showers and storms stayed further south along a stationary boundary, and will be staying there for much of the day tomorrow as well.

High pressure to our north will be setting up a wedge front, which will push in dry air, to limit our rain chances Friday.



The dry air tomorrow will mean that although highs are warming to the upper 80s, it won’t feel quite so humid and uncomfortable.

Humidity will continue to increase through the weekend, which also means our rain chances will be increasing.



Saturday starts a new trend of pop up, summertime showers and storms.

Although a few storms could be strong, widespread severe storms are not expected.

If you have outdoor plans for the weekend, I wouldn’t cancel anything quite yet, but know that storms could pop up quickly during the afternoon.



Highs over the weekend will warm into the 90s and this trend will be sticking around for much of next week.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible each day next week, and it doesn’t seem like there is going to be a huge change in the forecast until maybe next weekend.