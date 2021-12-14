Local small businesses being affected by inflation

Rising inflation and supply chain issues have affected small business owners across America.

The inside of The Transformation Spot in Vineville

Local wellness store owner Edna Fisher says plastic cups have been increasingly more difficult to receive in the last few months.

The rising prices of goods has forced a lot of businesses to either raise their prices or go without.

What may seem like a small rise in prices to non-business owners adds up to a lot when you are buying items in bulk.

“For a small business, they have to buy things in a bigger scale, so 10 cents, 50 cents, it all adds up, and that’s what’s happening now from the field to food prices to supplies, so it’s kind of affecting our small businesses,” Director of Small Business Affairs Charise Stephens said.

If you have a small business and need help, call the Macon-Bibb Small Business Affairs office (478) 751-7190.



