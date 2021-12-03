Local foundation brings affordable housing to Beall’s Hill neighborhood

The Historic Macon foundation is bringing affordable housing to the Beall's Hill neighborhood.

Historic Macon Foundation and Mayor Lester Miller breaking ground for new housing project

The 3.5 acre housing project will include six duplexes that will hold two single apartments each.

The apartments are being funded with $600,000 from the American Rescue Plan, plus a matched donation by the Knight Foundation.

“All the affordable housing that we’re doing, we’re looking for opportunities to make sure that everyone has an opportunity to purchase a home, rent a home, or perhaps we’ll set aside some money so people can borrow money at a low interest to afford affordable housing,” Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller said.

Pre-leasing is set to start in the Spring. The Macon Housing Authority will run the complex. Anyone interested can visit maconhousing.com.