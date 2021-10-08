Local first responders get realistic crisis training in Perry

Local law enforcement agencies had a chance to see how advanced technologies can help them respond to crisis situations.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Law enforcement agencies from across the country are in Perry this week using technology to learn how to respond to crisis situations.

A company called Fly Motion is hosting a tactical training conference called UTAC. It’s for first responders to learn how to use technology to their advantage.

“The whole focus is to have real-world and innovative technology… where we would typically put humans and responders,” said Fly Motion CEO, Ryan English.

Police, fire, EMT, and federal teams came to UTAC, to learn how new technology can aid crisis situations. English believes advanced technology is the way of the future when it comes to emergency response.

“This is the opportunity for those responding to these calls on a daily basis, to be able to see the value of advanced technology and how they can utilize it rather than traditional methods,” he explained. If we can save a life in doing it, that’s a win-win for everyone.”

Thursday marked day four of the conference with an active shooter hostage scenario first thing in the morning. A few hours later, first responders geared up for a mock scenario of a terrorist attack on a subway.

Local law enforcement had the chance to fly drones and control robots. Each piece of tech helped with hostage negotiations, the delivery of medical care, and getting a birds-eye-view of the situations playing out.

George Mateyko is a fireman with Houston County, and says he was amazed by the hands-on demonstrations.

“We jump at a chance to learn things like this,” Mateyko said with a smile. “Hoping that nothing like this ever happens, but at least we would be educated so we can help out.”

Mateyko has been a firefighter for 15 years, and says no training could ever fully prepare firefighters for the real-life situations. However, he says the training at the Guardian Center came pretty close.

“We could never train for this type of stuff, and if it happens we have to deal with it and adapt and overcome,” said the fireman.

Houston County firefighters say they’re interested in learning more about using drones as they respond to calls. Training continues Friday with a mock flood rescue.