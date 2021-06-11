Lizella man dies in single-vehicle crash

It happened just after 7:45 Thursday night.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Lizella man died at the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night.

It happened around 7:45 in the 3200 block of Hamlin Road, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies say a Dodge Ram truck, driven by 50-year-old Bobby High Mullis, was traveling south on Hamlin Road when it went off the road and struck a tree.

Mullis was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center for treatment and was pronounced dead at 9:13 p.m.

The accident is under investigation. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 if you have any information.

